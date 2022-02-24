Indian rupee today depreciated past 75 against US dollar, as investors fled risk assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised military operation in eastern Ukraine and explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Domestic equity gauges Sensex and Nifty crashed over 3% following massive selloffs in global share markets.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows, a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

The rupee fell to 75.14 in early trade as compared to previous close of 74.59. Brent crude oil surged to $100 a barrel for the first time in 8 years tracking the Ukraine-Russia crisis, supported by supply risks associated with supply concerns from Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine. In a televised address, Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime". Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen".

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has warned that the world will hold Russia accountable for the death and destruction due to the "unprovoked" and "unjustified" attack on Ukraine and the US and its allies will respond in a "united and decisive" way.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth ₹3,417.16 crore in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

“Russia Ukraine standoff has come to a critical phase as Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the military operation in eastern Ukraine. Putin warned that any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to ‘consequences they have never seen. The fragile sentiments makes it evident that equities are going to bleed, dollar Index to move higher above 96.50 levels, gold to get stronger," said CR Forex Advisors in a note.

“RBI will play an active role in managing the rupee levels, but we don’t expect RBI to intervene before 75.75 or 76.00 levels. Any negative news on Russia and Ukraine will take the pair towards 75.50 to 76.00 levels. Any dips should be taken as an opportunity to buy dollars," the forex advisory firm said in a note. (With Agency Inputs)

