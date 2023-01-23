Rupee falls to 81.38 after reaching two-month high on RBI intervention2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM IST
Rupee had reached 80.86 on the interbank order matching system immediately after the open, its highest level since December 1
The Indian rupee has dipped against the US dollar on Monday, after it climbed to a near two-month high at open on dollar purchases by public sector banks likely for central bank, according to traders.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×