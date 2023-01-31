Rupee falls to 82; economic survey sees currency to remain under pressure2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee may remain under depreciation pressure on account of plateauing of exports and subsequent widening of the current account deficit, the Economic Survey said.
The Indian rupee depreciated 52 paise to 82.04 against the US dollar in intra-day trade on Tuesday after the Economic Survey 2022-23 said that it may remain under pressure.
