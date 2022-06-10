Rupee falls to record low vs US dollar for second day in a row: 10 points2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 09:50 AM IST
- Analysts expect the dollar index to remain volatile ahead of the US inflation data
Indian rupee fell to record lows today amid broad dollar strength and elevated crude oil prices. The Indian currency fell to 77.82 against the USD dollar. On Thursday, the rupee had hit a low of 77.81 before closing at 77.74. Weak domestic equity markets also weighed on the rupee. The benchmark index Sensex was down 600 points in early trade. Analysts say rupee also plunged amid strength in the dollar index and ECB’s signal for raising interest rates from July policy meetings.