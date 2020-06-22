Mumbai: The Indian rupee rose 6 paise against the US dollar on Monday tracking gains in the domestic equity markets and on sustained foreign fund inflows.

The Indian currency closed at 76.03, up 0.21% from its previous close. It opened strong at 76.18 against the US dollar and touched a high of 76.02.

It had closed at 76.19 against the greenback in the previous session on Friday. Year to date, the rupee has fallen 6.12%.

The benchmark Sensex closed 180 points or 0.52% higher at 34,911, while the Nifty advanced 67 points or 0.65% to settle at 10,311.

Forex dealers said a weak US dollar against major currencies overseas also helped the domestic unit. However, rising crude prices and spike in coronavirus cases restricted gains.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10% to 97.52.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.19% to $42.27 per barrel.

From the start of the year, Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net sellers in the capital market off-loading shares and debt worth $2.35 billion and $14.58 billion, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were net buyers of Indian equities with purchases worth ₹87131.20 crore.

(PTI contributed to the story)

