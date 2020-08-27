Rupee gains 48 paise to close at 5.5-month high

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed at five-and-a-half month high on Thursday as investors awaited fresh cues from the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India.

The domestic currency gained 48 paise to close at 73.82 against the US dollar on Thursday - a level last seen on 11 March. Year to date, it has lost 3.31%.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.29, and touched an intraday high of 73.81 and a low of 74.37.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflow, positive domestic equities and a weak US dollar supported the rupee, but investors preferred to stay on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15% to 92.87.

At 03:15 pm, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 8.91 points higher at 39,082.83 and broader NSE Nifty rose 12.10 points to 11,561.70.

Foreign institutional investors have net bought $4.65 billion in equity and are net sellers of $14.68 billion in debt markets respectively since the beginning of 2020, while domestic institutional investors invested ₹46646.63 crore in stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

(PTI contributed to the story)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via