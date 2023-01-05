Rupee gains against US dollar after FOMC minutes, cooling oil prices

Indian rupee shrugged off the bearish tone in domestic equities on Thursday and gained against the American currency tracking the upside in Asian counterparts due to the overnight fall in Treasury yields. FOMC minutes that hinted at the continuation of a hawkish stance ahead led to a retreat in the US dollar against a basket of currencies that supported the rupee.
Notably, the performance also comes after relief in crude oil prices on Thursday which started the year 2023 with worst two-day drop in over three decades. The local currency is currently above 82.50 against the dollar.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee settled at 82.5550 against the US dollar compared to the previous day's level of 82.8025 per dollar. This is likely a small win for rupee bulls.
Asian currencies such as the offshore Chinese yuan, the Korean won, and the Malaysian ringgit also gained against the greenback.
According to Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities, the dollar moved little after the FOMC minutes even though the central bank reiterated its focus on getting the multi decade high inflation under control, and the traders moved their focus on the NFP data. As of now the Dollar index is stable between the 104.00-104.20 zone.
Banerjee added, "The USDINR pair after breaching above the 83.00 mark has reentered the trading range between 82.50 and 83.00. Today we saw the pair make a move towards the lower end of the range."
On FOMC minutes Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities said, "The minutes for Dec FOMC meeting revealed Fed's concerns on inflation and that the interest rates might remain higher for a longer time although the pace might drop."
To tame multi-decadal high inflation, Federal Reserve raised key rates by a whopping 425 basis points in 2022. After a back-to-back hike of 75 bps for four policies straight, Fed slowed the pace of the rate hike by 50 bps in December 2022 policy but continued to stay hawkish.
Both Brent crude futures and US WTI rose over 2% each at the time of writing. However, Brent crude stays below the $80 per barrel mark and WTI is under the $75 per barrel level. Brent had dropped by at least 9.5% in the past two sessions as demand concerns weighed.
On crude oil prices, "The COVID-19 situation in China and its impact on demand from world’s largest importer of oil is continuing to haunt the markets. Additionally, IMF’s warning of a potential global recession in 2023, slowing manufacturing activity and a Reuters survey showing OPEC oil output rose in December has put downward pressure on oil prices. Focus will now turn to the EIA oil inventory report due today after the API report showed a build in crude inventories by 3.298 million barrels as against a drop of 1.3 million the previous week."
Going forward, on rupee, Banerjee said, "in the sessions to come, we will carefully observe the price action near the 82.50 zone. On the upside we expect the 83.00-83.20 zone to act as a resistance.’
Investors have now shifted focus on the private US jobs report which will be announced later on Thursday and further nonfarm payrolls that are scheduled to be presented on Friday.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
