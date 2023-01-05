Rupee gains against US dollar after FOMC minutes, cooling oil prices

On crude oil prices, "The COVID-19 situation in China and its impact on demand from world’s largest importer of oil is continuing to haunt the markets. Additionally, IMF’s warning of a potential global recession in 2023, slowing manufacturing activity and a Reuters survey showing OPEC oil output rose in December has put downward pressure on oil prices. Focus will now turn to the EIA oil inventory report due today after the API report showed a build in crude inventories by 3.298 million barrels as against a drop of 1.3 million the previous week."