The rupee today hit yet another historical low of 80 per US Dollar in early trade80 against the US dollar. On Monday, it crossed the 80-per-dollar-mark but recovered a little to close at 79.97. Like most Asian currencies, the rupee has been falling in recent months as risk aversion has risen on expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates aggressively to curb high inflation.

On Monday, in a written statement in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attributed the rupee's sharp fall to external reasons.

"Global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring crude oil prices and tightening of global financial conditions are the major reasons for the weakening of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar," she had said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been intervening in both the spot and forwards markets to slow the rupee's fall and has taken several measures in recent weeks to boost foreign fund inflows.

What does a weaker rupee mean for you?

Consistent depreciation in the value of the rupee has been weighing on the domestic stocks. A depreciation in the rupee is typically negative for foreign investors.

The biggest impact of a weakening rupee is on inflation. Consumers will have to shell out much more for products which are imported.

With the rupee witnessing a record fall against the US dollar, those remitting money from abroad to India will have to spend more.

A weakening rupee means higher fuel and energy price. India imports more than 80% of its crude oil. That will result in higher fuel and energy prices for consumers in India as oil companies will pass on the additional exchange rate burden.

A weakening currency means that now you would have to pay more for the same foreign education and international travel than you did before.

As payments for imports are made in dollar terms, a weaker Rupee would drive up the price of importing goods.