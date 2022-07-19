Rupee hits all-time low of 80 per dollar. What does a weaker rupee mean for you?

The rupee today hit yet another historical low of 80 per US Dollar in early trade80 against the US dollar. On Monday, it crossed the 80-per-dollar-mark but recovered a little to close at 79.97. Like most Asian currencies, the rupee has been falling in recent months as risk aversion has risen on expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates aggressively to curb high inflation.

