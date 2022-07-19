Rupee hits all-time low of 80 per dollar. What does a weaker rupee mean for you?2 min read . 01:59 PM IST
- Like most Asian currencies, the rupee has been falling in recent months
The rupee today hit yet another historical low of 80 per US Dollar in early trade80 against the US dollar. On Monday, it crossed the 80-per-dollar-mark but recovered a little to close at 79.97. Like most Asian currencies, the rupee has been falling in recent months as risk aversion has risen on expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates aggressively to curb high inflation.
The rupee today hit yet another historical low of 80 per US Dollar in early trade80 against the US dollar. On Monday, it crossed the 80-per-dollar-mark but recovered a little to close at 79.97. Like most Asian currencies, the rupee has been falling in recent months as risk aversion has risen on expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates aggressively to curb high inflation.
On Monday, in a written statement in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attributed the rupee's sharp fall to external reasons.
On Monday, in a written statement in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attributed the rupee's sharp fall to external reasons.
"Global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring crude oil prices and tightening of global financial conditions are the major reasons for the weakening of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar," she had said.
"Global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring crude oil prices and tightening of global financial conditions are the major reasons for the weakening of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar," she had said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been intervening in both the spot and forwards markets to slow the rupee's fall and has taken several measures in recent weeks to boost foreign fund inflows.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been intervening in both the spot and forwards markets to slow the rupee's fall and has taken several measures in recent weeks to boost foreign fund inflows.