Rupee hits fresh low vs US dollar, may slide to ‘84 levels soon’2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 09:15 AM IST
- Rupee-US dollar rate: We expect Indian currency might show some more weakness in coming days, says analyst
The Indian rupee fell to 83.06 in early trade today as the surge in Treasury yields and the dollar index fuelled a broader decline in Asian currencies and equity markets. The rupee had hit a record low of 83.02 in the previous session. Asian equities tumbled today, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street, while the dollar regained its strength as surging inflation and interest rate hikes fears returned to the fore.