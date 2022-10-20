Rupee hits fresh low vs US dollar, may slide to ‘84 levels soon’

“After consolidating in the range of 82 to 82.70 for 8 trading sessions, the Rupee all of sudden jumped to 83 levels. The show began in the last one and a half hours on Wednesday when it depreciated by 60 paise from 82.43 to 83.03. Moving forward, this kind of volatility could become a new normal as both domestic and global factors will keep on playing. As the pair is once again trading into unchartered territory, a psychological level of 83.50 and then 84 will act as resistances. On the flip side, the previous high near 82.70 will act as strong support for the pair," said CR Forex Advisors in a note.