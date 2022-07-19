Rupee hits fresh record beyond 80 per US dollar1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 09:15 AM IST
The Indian rupee today hit a record low of 80.01 against the US dollar. The rupee had closed at 79.97 on Monday. The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six counterparts - edged higher to 107.338, after slipping to one-week lows on Monday. Last week, the dollar index had risen to 109.2, the highest since September 2022. The US dollar is up 7.5% against the Indian rupee so far this year.