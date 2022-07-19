The Indian rupee today hit a record low of 80.01 against the US dollar. The rupee had closed at 79.97 on Monday. The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six counterparts - edged higher to 107.338, after slipping to one-week lows on Monday. Last week, the dollar index had risen to 109.2, the highest since September 2022. The US dollar is up 7.5% against the Indian rupee so far this year.

“The European Central Bank scheduled to meet on Thursday in its regular policy meeting is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years. Possible interest rate hikes by the ECB supported the euro and pushed the dollar index lower. The dollar index slipped to one week lows on Monday against the basket of currencies. We expect the dollar index to remain volatile this week ahead of the ECB policy meeting and could face steep resistance around 109.00 levels," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

“On the other hand, the rupee was unable to hold on to its gains and slipped again. Despite profit taking in the dollar index, the rupee slipped again. Crude oil prices jumped again and restricted gains of the rupee. However, recovery in the domestic equity markets supported the rupee at lower levels. We expect the rupee to remain volatile this week and could hold its key support level of 80.55 on a closing basis," he added.