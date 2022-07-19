Rupee hits fresh record beyond 80 per US dollar

“The European Central Bank scheduled to meet on Thursday in its regular policy meeting is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years. Possible interest rate hikes by the ECB supported the euro and pushed the dollar index lower. The dollar index slipped to one week lows on Monday against the basket of currencies. We expect the dollar index to remain volatile this week ahead of the ECB policy meeting and could face steep resistance around 109.00 levels," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.