Rupee hits new lows vs US dollar, analysts see more weakness

Rupee rate today: The dollar index and the U.S. bond yields are getting support from the U.S. Fed’s aggressive rate hike plans and putting pressure on emerging market currencies, including the rupee.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian rupee today fell to fresh record low of 78.28 against the US dollar amid broad weakness in emerging market currencies. The rupee had closed at 78.08 in the previous session. The dollar index hovered near two-decade highs of 104.507 as investors fretted over higher global interest rates and rampant inflation. The Sensex was down 700 points and was near day's lows.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian rupee today fell to fresh record low of 78.28 against the US dollar amid broad weakness in emerging market currencies. The rupee had closed at 78.08 in the previous session. The dollar index hovered near two-decade highs of 104.507 as investors fretted over higher global interest rates and rampant inflation. The Sensex was down 700 points and was near day's lows.
“The dollar index and the U.S. bond yields are getting support from the U.S. Fed’s aggressive rate hike plans. We expect the dollar index could show further strength and could test the 105 mark again in upcoming sessions," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.
“The dollar index and the U.S. bond yields are getting support from the U.S. Fed’s aggressive rate hike plans. We expect the dollar index could show further strength and could test the 105 mark again in upcoming sessions," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.
“On the other hand, the rupee showed weakness despite recovery in the domestic equity markets. The aggressive interest rate hike plans of the U.S. Federal Reserve and continuous sell-off by the FIIs are exhibiting pressure on the rupee. Widening trade deficits and high crude oil prices are also restricting gains of the rupee. We expect the rupee to remain volatile this week and could test its resistance level of 78.45," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“On the other hand, the rupee showed weakness despite recovery in the domestic equity markets. The aggressive interest rate hike plans of the U.S. Federal Reserve and continuous sell-off by the FIIs are exhibiting pressure on the rupee. Widening trade deficits and high crude oil prices are also restricting gains of the rupee. We expect the rupee to remain volatile this week and could test its resistance level of 78.45," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Despite Tuesday's recovery in Indian equity markets, FIIs sold Rs. 2701 crore, pushing the monthly withdrawal towards Rs. 41,000 crores, said CR Forex Advisors in a note.
Despite Tuesday's recovery in Indian equity markets, FIIs sold Rs. 2701 crore, pushing the monthly withdrawal towards Rs. 41,000 crores, said CR Forex Advisors in a note.
Equities and oil prices tumbled today in global market with recession fears continuing to build as central banks hike interest rates to combat decades-high inflation. Currency traders will be looking ahead to Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's two-day testimony to Congress this week for an idea about officials' plans for fighting runaway prices. Most observers expect the Fed to hike rates sharply several more times this year, having announced such a move this month -- the sharpest lift in almost 30 years.
Equities and oil prices tumbled today in global market with recession fears continuing to build as central banks hike interest rates to combat decades-high inflation. Currency traders will be looking ahead to Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's two-day testimony to Congress this week for an idea about officials' plans for fighting runaway prices. Most observers expect the Fed to hike rates sharply several more times this year, having announced such a move this month -- the sharpest lift in almost 30 years.
“US dollar index was seen rebounding from its low below 103.75 levels, whereas Euro and Pound remained mixed. On another side, Yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the USD. In the energy pack, oil prices are down by almost 9%, and Natural gas prices by 10% over the last week. That apart, there has been selling pressure across major commodity prices as worries over recession have hit the demand outlook. This could turn into a strong positive point for rupee if other fundamentals follow the suit. Overall, one can expect the pair to trade in a range of 77.80 to 78.30 levels before giving a breakout on either side," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“US dollar index was seen rebounding from its low below 103.75 levels, whereas Euro and Pound remained mixed. On another side, Yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the USD. In the energy pack, oil prices are down by almost 9%, and Natural gas prices by 10% over the last week. That apart, there has been selling pressure across major commodity prices as worries over recession have hit the demand outlook. This could turn into a strong positive point for rupee if other fundamentals follow the suit. Overall, one can expect the pair to trade in a range of 77.80 to 78.30 levels before giving a breakout on either side," it added.