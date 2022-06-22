Rupee hits new lows vs US dollar, analysts see more weakness

“US dollar index was seen rebounding from its low below 103.75 levels, whereas Euro and Pound remained mixed. On another side, Yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the USD. In the energy pack, oil prices are down by almost 9%, and Natural gas prices by 10% over the last week. That apart, there has been selling pressure across major commodity prices as worries over recession have hit the demand outlook. This could turn into a strong positive point for rupee if other fundamentals follow the suit. Overall, one can expect the pair to trade in a range of 77.80 to 78.30 levels before giving a breakout on either side," it added.

