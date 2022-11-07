Rupee hits over 1-month high, erases 82 mark against dollar. What's ahead

The Indian rupee touched an over one-month-high on Monday despite negative news out of China. The performance in local currency was lifted due to resilience in Asian shares including domestic equities coupled with improved risk sentiment in the sterling which weighed on the US dollar. In the past two sessions alone, the rupee has gained by at least 1.2% against dollar. Except for the Chinese yuan, Asian currencies extended their second consecutive day gains. At home, Indian markets extended their rally with the Sensex breaching over 61,100 mark and Nifty 50 crossing 18,200 level. The rupee has currently erased 82-mark!

