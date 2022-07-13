Rupee hits new record low against the US dollar for third straight session

Rupee hits new record low against the US dollar for third straight session1 min read . 12:43 PM IST
The Indian rupee hit a record low for a third straight session on Wednesday as foreign investors continued to dump riskier assets ahead of U.S. inflation data that could determine the pace of tightening in the world's largest economy.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.66/67 per dollar compared to its previous close of 79.5975. The unit touched a life low of 79.6675.
The weakness in Euro is a big part of the dollar index's push higher, with the safe-haven appeal of the US currency also attracting investors amid growth worries elsewhere. The euro hit a 20-year low, at parity to the dollar amid concerns that an energy crisis could tip Europe into recession.
“The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid retreat in US dollar and sharp decline in crude oil prices. However, sharp gains may be prevented on risk aversion in the global markets and persistent FII outflows," said ICICI Securities.
Further, India’s CPI data showed inflation remained above 7% for a third consecutive month and stayed higher than RBI’s comfort zone. Additionally, “investors will focus on inflation number from US that could influence Fed’s path for interest rate increases. US$INR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.40-79.85," ICICI Securities added.
Currencies in Asia have come under immense pressure in recent months, with expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hike rates faster and further than its peers contributing significantly to the safe haven dollar's surge.
Widening trade deficit has put pressure on the value of the Indian currency. As per data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry recently, India's trade deficit widened to $25.63 billion in June. For the first quarter of the current financial year, the trade deficit has widened to $70.25 billion due to high imports.
