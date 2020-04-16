MUMBAI: The Indian rupee on Thursday opened at a fresh record low against the US dollar tracking fall in global equities and currencies. Sentiment was also hit as many brokerages cut the country's growth estimates amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The domestic currency opened at 76.74 and touched a record low of 76.81 a dollar. At 10.20 am, the rupee was at 76.77, down 0.5% from its previous close of 76.44.

Traders now await steps from the government to aid the economy besides news of a fiscal package.

According to brokerage firm Citi, rupee may continue to be under pressure from portfolio outflows over the near term, while the benefits of current account surplus may only play out in the medium term as the economy stabilizes.

Despite downside risks from dollar appreciation, large upcoming external commercial borrowing repayments and risk of sovereign rating downgrade, Citi analysts believe that the RBI has sufficient foreign currency assets to keep the rupee within the 74-76 range, assuming the spread of covid-19 remains contained in India.

Earlier, Barclays cut its growth forecast for the country to 0% for calendar year 2020 from its earlier projection of 2.5%, while Nomura Research expect GDP growth at -0.5% in 2020.

“We believe the central government’s fiscal deficit will widen to 5.1% of GDP in FY21, well above the 3.5% budget target. On monetary policy side, we expect an additional 75bp of policy easing, alongside further unconventional measures to boost liquidity and reduce credit risk premia", Nomura Research added.

Share Via