Rupee in danger of sliding past 80 vs US dollar as Indian currency hits new low today2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 11:31 AM IST
- Rising crude oil prices, persistent FII selling is weighing on Indian rupee.
The Indian rupee today fell to a new record low against the dollar amid weakness in domestic shares. A rise in global crude prices also weighed on the domestic currency. The rupee fell to 78.68 against the US dollar at day's lows. On Monday, the rupee declined by 4 paise to close at its life-time low of 78.37 against the US dollar.