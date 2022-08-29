Last week, US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in the Jackson Hole speech hinted at keeping interest rates high to fight inflation at cost of economic growth. This sparked fear among investors about an economic slowdown. The street had expected a slower pace of rate hike after the July inflation reading which came in at 8.5% --- better than expected --- from an over four decadal high of 9.1% clocked in June. This has sparked expectations of further strengthening in the dollar against currencies, making the rupee vulnerable.