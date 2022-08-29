The American currency has peaked at a fresh two-decade high against a basket of currencies at the interbank forex market. A strong dollar and rising crude oil prices are likely to keep the rupee under pressure.
Indian rupee dived to a record low on Monday against the US dollar after Fed's hawkish stance sent shockwaves among investors and concerns of economic slowdown penetrated the market globally. The American currency has peaked at a fresh two-decade high against a basket of currencies at the interbank forex market. A strong dollar and rising crude oil prices are likely to keep the rupee under pressure.
The local unit settled at 79.91 against the dollar compared to the last week's Friday level of 79.84 per dollar. The rupee tumbled to its record low of 80.15 per dollar during the intra-day trade, at the forex market.
Against a basket of peers, the US dollar shot up to a fresh two-decade peak of 109.48 before retreating. However, the upside in the dollar was limited due to the euro which found support from expectations of European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes.
Last week, US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in the Jackson Hole speech hinted at keeping interest rates high to fight inflation at cost of economic growth. This sparked fear among investors about an economic slowdown. The street had expected a slower pace of rate hike after the July inflation reading which came in at 8.5% --- better than expected --- from an over four decadal high of 9.1% clocked in June. This has sparked expectations of further strengthening in the dollar against currencies, making the rupee vulnerable.
The depreciation in the rupee was also due to a sharp broad-based selloff in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices.
Sensex closed at 57,972.62 lower by 861.25 points or 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 plunged by 246 points or 1.4% and ended at 17,312.90. IT and Banking stocks were the worst hit.
On the rupee's performance, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The Rupee broadly is in a downtrend as FED’s chair speech at Jackson hole turned positive for the dollar which touched 19 year high again."
Trivedi further explained that RBI lacks intervention as actions slow down the pace of fall in rupee rather than a temporary pullback as RBI needs to maintain foreign reserves. India’s reserves are at $580,252 billion, down by US$27.05 billion from March-end 2022. And looking at what happened in Srilanka it precisely makes sense to maintain forex reserves.
India's forex reserves dropped to their lowest level since October 2020, to $564 billion due to a sharp decline in foreign currency assets.
Ritika Chhabra - Economic and Quant Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "The main reason behind this fall is a dip in foreign currency assets which the RBI has been using in the forex market to cushion the fall in rupee."
Kenneth Broux, a currency strategist at Societe Generale said, "Powell's comments endorsed the pricing of a higher Fed funds rate for a longer period," adding, "The assumption that the Fed would start cutting rates in mid-2023 is premature," as per Reuters report.
Going forward, Trivedi said, "Rupee faces resistance on every minor rise since last 6months, rupee can be seen in a weak range of 79-81 for next couple of weeks. As the dollar index has shown strength from 106$ to 109$ which will hold the rupee's drop in the majority. Crude back again above 100$ also guides rupee weakness to continue."
This month, as of August 29, FPIs inflow is around ₹49,140 crore in the equity market, as per NSDL data.
