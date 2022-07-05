Rupee likely to hit 81 against dollar by FY23-end, here's why

Analysts Indranil Pan, Radhika Piplani, and Deepthi Mathew at Yes Bank in their Ecologue report said, "exports moderated for the 3rd consecutive month whereas imports registered a tepid uptick. The uptick in imports was on account of a large increase in oil and coal imports. The positive development was the seasonal moderation in gold imports. Despite the recent pullback in global commodity prices due to increasing concerns around global slowdown, we expect oil prices to remain sticky at higher levels. As such, we expect CAD/GDP at 2.6-3.2% of GDP with oil price averaging at $100-120 per barrel."