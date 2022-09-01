Rupee limits impact of markets crash against dollar. Where is the currency head?

On the latest performance, Sriram Iyer, Senior research analyst at Reliance Securities said, "The Indian Rupee gave up earlier gains to end the session marginally weaker this Thursday. Recovery of the greenback, weak Asian and EM peers, and weak Asian and domestic equities weighed on sentiments. The markets also shrugged off a crash in crude oil prices and exporters selling dollars this Thursday. The Rupee ended at 79.5550 per U.S. dollar after trading between 79.31 and 79.555, slightly weaker from the previous session close at 79.45 on Tuesday. NDF is currently trading at 79.56 to 79.61 per dollar this Thursday afternoon trade from the previous session close of 79.485 on Wednesday,"