Rupee may hover near 81 against dollar in the coming week

The unrest in the Indian rupee against the US dollar escalated further as the local unit touched an all-time low for the fifth consecutive session at the interbank forex market. On the back of the strong greenback, stubborn offloading of risker assets by overseas investors, and fear of global recession amidst inflationary pressure, monetary policy tightening, and geopolitical tensions - the rupee has stayed vulnerable against the American currency. Currently, the rupee is slightly shy of the 80 levels against the dollar. And, in the upcoming week, the rupee might just become weaker and hit new record lows.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}