Rupee nears fresh 1-month high against dollar as bond yields retreat, positive equities3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 03:17 PM IST
- Rupee took lead in the gains in Asian currencies against the US dollar. South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit also appreciated. However, the upside was capped due to fears that central banks across the globe would keep raising rates and the Chinese government setting a modest growth rate of 5% for the economy in 2023.
Rupee extends its rally against the US dollar on Monday reaching its highest level in over a month. The rupee touched as high as 81.7275 against the American currency in the intraday trade. The reason behind the strong performance of the rupee could be attributed to a pullback in the dollar, dips in treasury yields, and positive sentiment in domestic equities.
