In its report, ICICI Direct said, the rupee is expected to appreciate further amid a rise in global risk appetite, and weakness in the dollar. Also, the expectation of a decline in US factory order numbers could be negative for the dollar. US$INR has breached the key support of 50-day EMA support at 82.30 and slid below two week's consolidation range of 82.30-83.00. Hence, as long as it trades below 82.30, the pair is likely to slip further toward 81.60-81.45.

