Rupee on brink of 80 per US dollar, hits record low for fifth day in a row2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 09:33 AM IST
- The US dollar has seen a rally this week as markets are expecting the US Fed to raise rates way more swiftly than its peers
The Indian rupee today weakened to 79.96 levels against US dollar. So far this year, the US dollar is up 7% against the Indian currency. The US dollar today was near 20-year highs against a basket of other major currencies. Oil prices rose today amid prospects of a less aggressive U.S. rate hike, although gains were capped by demand recovery worries.