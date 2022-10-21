Rupee records sixth weekly drop, ends at 82.67 against dollar

After crossing the 83-mark, the Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar as the equities market stayed firm and treasury yields recorded a sustained surge. Further, RBI's intervention to limit the rupee's weakening from its record low of 83.29 against the US dollar also supported the performance. In the past six weeks, the domestic currency dropped by around 4% against the greenback.

