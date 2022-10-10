Rupee recovers from record low on RBI support

Rupee recovers from record low on RBI support1 min read . 04:14 PM IST
Indian rupee recovered from its record low to end flat on Monday after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened in the markets. However, analysts maintained their view that the local currency was set for further losses.
The rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled 4 paise lower at 82.32 per dollar, pulling back from a record low of 82.6825 hit in early morning trades
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.68, then fell further to an all-time intra-day low of 82.69.
RBI has been in the market 'continuously', as they 'clamped down' on the rupee to bring it to 82.40 to the dollar, said a trader with a Mumbai-based bank.
On Friday, the rupee had depreciated by 13 paise to close at 82.30.
"The Indian rupee pared opening losses on possible central bank intervention and corporate inflows... lower crude oil prices also supported the rupee in today's session," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
India's depleting foreign exchange reserves in the face of rupee's rapid depreciation were becoming a point of concern, as they fell 16% at September-end compared to the beginning of the year. This was the biggest percentage drop among emerging Asian markets, said Goldman Sachs analysts.
Economists from HDFC and Elara Capital also expressed concerns over US Federal Reserve's expected rate hikes, rising oil prices and widening trade deficit further weighing on the currency.
Elara's Garima Kapoor warned the rupee could fall to 83.50 per dollar by December and slip even further to 84-85 by March.
Meanwhile, the dollar index climbed above 113-levels and oil prices hovered near $97 per barrel. Crude has surged about 10% this month alone on output cuts, with analysts saying the $100 price point was on the horizon.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 200.18 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 57,991.11, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 73.65 points or 0.43 per cent to 17,241.00.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,250.77 crore, as per exchange data.
(agency inputs)
