“The dollar remains above 106.50 levels and is likely to pave its way towards the north in the short to medium term given by aggressive Fed interest rate rise and safe-haven appeal stemming from global recession fears. As stronger dollar is taking its toll on the emerging markets, the RBI measures might take time to attract sustainable inflows. With RBI’s move, the pace of depreciation can get slower but the risk remains on the upside for US dollar until the sentiments turn positive and the rupee sustains below 78.50 levels," said CR Forex Advisors in a note.