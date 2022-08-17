At the interbank forex market, rupee opened strong at 79.32 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.26 and a low of 79.48, and it finally ended at 79.45, registering a rise of 29 paise over its previous close of 79.74, the report said. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06% to 79.74, while on the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 417.92 points or 0.70% higher at 60,260.13, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 119 points or 0.67% to 17,944.25.