Rupee rises amid weak US dollar, ease in crude oil prices2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 11:00 AM IST
- The rupee appreciated 9 paise to 79.81 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday
Listen to this article
The rupee appreciated 9 paise to 79.81 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, supported by the fall in crude oil prices. Retreating from its all-time high of 80 per US dollar, the domestic currency opened at 79.86 against the US dollar and witnessed a high of 79.81 and a low of 79.87 in Monday's early deals. In the previous session, the rupee had closed at 79.90.