The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised key interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month. According to Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President - Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking, the Indian rupee has managed to clinch gains of around 0.30 per cent as the slide in the US dollar on the back of less hawkish US Fed rhetoric has boosted "risk on" sentiments in the markets and supported the local unit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}