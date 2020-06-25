Rupee set to crash past record low: Former Reliance FX head

His comments carry weight. Thiagarajan has seen Reliance emerge as one of the most prolific issuers and borrowers in the global debt markets during his 17-year stint at the oil-to-telecom giant. Controlled by Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, Reliance alone accounts for about 10% of India’s exports, which explains why traders closely watch its forex flows. Last year, the company is said to have sold bulk of the $5 billion in a forex swap with the central bank.