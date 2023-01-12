Rupee settles flat against dollar ahead of US inflation data

The rupee settled broadly on a flat note against the US dollar on Friday as investors keenly awaited inflation data of major economies including India and the US. Also, continued selloffs in Indian equities for three consecutive days further limited the performance of the rupee.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit settled at 81.55 against the US dollar on Thursday compared to the previous day's print of 81.5750. After four weeks of range-bound movement, the domestic currency witnessed an upside of 1.40% over the past three sessions including the erasing of the psychological 82 mark against the dollar.
Earlier in the day, the greenback tumbled below 103 levels and was range-bound.
India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased further in December to 5.72% from 5.88% in November and 6.77% in October 2022. This would be the lowest reading since December 2021, and would be second consecutive month where CPI has come under 2-6% target of RBI. The better-than-expected CPI gives hope for further smaller size hike or pause in repo rate going forward from RBI.
The United States is set to announce its inflation data later on Thursday.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities said, "Trading was quiet, ahead of the US inflation report. Over the remainder of the week, US CPI will be the driving force."
However, two bankers told Reuters that the shrinking interest rate differential between U.S. and India, which has weighed on forward rupee premiums, will make it difficult for the currency to rise much above current levels against the dollar.
Sensex closed at 59,958.03 down by 147.47 points or 0.25%. Nifty 50 dipped by 37.50 points or 0.21% to end at 17,858.20.
Further, Banerjee added, "a lower than expected inflation can drive USDINR towards 81 levels. Over the near term, we expect a range of 81.00 and 81.90 on spot, with a downward bias."
According to Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities, the inflation in the US, Europe, and other economies may have peaked out. Meanwhile, central banks across the globe are pushing ahead with the unwinding of their pre-COVID ultra-loose monetary policies, though at a slower pace. While the Indian markets have remained resilient as compared to the global economy, the RBI is expected to continue raising rates in the near term. India is expected to maintain a healthy pace of GDP growth of ~7% over the next few years and would remain among the fastest-growing economies globally this decade.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
