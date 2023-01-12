Rupee settles flat against dollar ahead of US inflation data

According to Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities, the inflation in the US, Europe, and other economies may have peaked out. Meanwhile, central banks across the globe are pushing ahead with the unwinding of their pre-COVID ultra-loose monetary policies, though at a slower pace. While the Indian markets have remained resilient as compared to the global economy, the RBI is expected to continue raising rates in the near term. India is expected to maintain a healthy pace of GDP growth of ~7% over the next few years and would remain among the fastest-growing economies globally this decade.