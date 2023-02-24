Rupee sidesteps fall in Asian peers on likely RBI intervention

Rupee sidesteps fall in Asian peers on likely RBI intervention2 min read . 04:44 PM IST
- The central bank likely sold dollars this week to make sure that the rupee did not slide below the psychological 83 level to the dollar
The rupee was largely flat on Friday and for the week against the US dollar, having avoided the decline in other Asian currencies due to a likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The central bank likely sold dollars this week to make sure that the rupee did not slide below the psychological 83 level to the dollar and helped the domestic currency outperform its major Asian peers.
The rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 82.74 (provisional) against the US currency today, as the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.
The rupee depreciated on weak domestic markets and a positive greenback. Rebound in crude oil prices also weighed on rupee, said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
The local currency held a narrow 82.61 to 82.85 range during the week, with the one-month volatility expectations hovering near the lowest level in seven months.
"That downside prospects have not matured as yet was visible as moves were lacklustre, and we were looking for a slippage past 82.73 to consider down moves. The recent low of 82.31 is likely to prevent a collapse, while a pullback above 82.73 will render the trend sideways again," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
In contrast to the rupee's performance, it was another challenging week for most of the major Asian currencies. The offshore Chinese yuan, the South Korean won and the Singapore dollar were down between 0.7% and 1.2% for the week.
The dollar index was up about 0.8% since last Friday and was headed for its fourth straight weekly gain.
The greenback remained supported by the ongoing reassessment of the US Federal Reserve peak rate and for how long interest rates were likely to stay high.
The US core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, is due later in the day and could support the higher-for-longer interest rate narrative.
With agency inputs
