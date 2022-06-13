Rupee slides beyond 78 per US dollar for first time, hits record low

“The dollar index rose last week after the U.S. consumer price inflation surged to fresh 40 year highs and reached 8.6% on yearly basis. The dollar index crossed 104 marks once again while the U.S. 10-year benchmark bond yields crossed 3.15% levels. The Japanese yen and euro slipped to record lows against the dollar. The euro also slipped after ECB downward economic growth for the year 2022-23 and gave a signal for raising interest rates. We expect the dollar index to remain firm this week and could test 104.80 levels again," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.