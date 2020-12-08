Rupee soars 30 paise to end at 73.60 against US dollar

On Monday, the rupee fell by 10 paise to settle at 73.90 against the US dollar. "The rupee traded strong on the back of inflow of money into capital markets as rupee took support near 73.95 levels," Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities, said. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.01 per cent to 90.80.