Rupee strengthens past 73-mark for first time in 4 months on vaccine approval

The Indian rupee hit a fresh four-month high on Monday to strengthen past the 73-per-dollar mark after the government approved emergency use of covid vaccines by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech.

The domestic currency also gained due to continued inflows by foreign investors in local equities and debt markets, and a fall in dollar index. Worries over global growth recovery on rising infections weakened the dollar today.

The local unit today opened at 72.93 and hit a high of ₹72.90 a dollar -- a level last seen on 2 September. At 11.57am, the currency was at 72.99 a dollar, up 0.15% from previous close. The rupee has gained in seven out of eight sessions and advanced 1.2% during this period.

On Sunday, India authorised the emergency use of Serum Institute's Covershield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccines, clearing the way for millions of health workers and other vulnerable groups to start receiving their first shots in the next few days.

Since 1 October, foreign investors have pumped nearly $20 billion in equities and $700 million in debt.

Meanwhile, GST revenue collection data for December which recorded at an all time high since implementation of GST and India's current account stayed surplus for a third straight quarter helped by a narrower trade gap, indicating recovery in the ecomony.

"We expect the positive domestic data to prevail and keep the risk sentiment upbeat onshore," said IFA Global Research in a note to its investors.

"The RBI is likely to continue absorbing flows and the intensity of intervention would depend on how the broad dollar behaves", the IFA Global note added. IFA Global note believes that the rupee is likely to trade in a 72.90-73.24 range.

According to Anindya Banerjee, analyst from Kotak Securities, 2020 has been a year where RBI played an extremely important role in keeping volatility in check.

"They sold aggressively when USD rose in value during Covid panic of March-April. Then they bought close to 100 billion dollars, to prevent Rupee from appreciating, when inflows gushed to Indian capital markets," Banerjee said. He said, in 2021, if the global trend of dollar remains weak, rupee can decline towards 70 levels.

