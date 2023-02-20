Rupee to trade in 81-84 range against US dollar through June, says expert
- BNP has a year-end target of 80 to the US dollar
The Indian rupee is expected to trade in a range of 81-84 against the US dollar in the next quarter, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continuing to play a pivotal role in managing volatility, BNP Paribas India's head of global markets, Ashutosh Tikekar has said.
