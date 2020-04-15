The Indian rupee today fell against the against the US dollar despite strong traction in domestic equity markets. A broad strength in the US dollar weighed on the rupee. The rupee fell to 76.48 at day's low and was trading at 76.44 in recent trade. Opening at 75.97 per dollar, the rupee strengthened to 75.95 at day's high before giving up gains. In comparison, the rupee had finished at 76.28 in the previous session. The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of a holiday on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies was trading 0.3% higher at 99.19.

The Sensex was trading around 400 points higher in afternoon trade. The sentiment was supported after the government today said it will allow opening up of some industries in rural areas after April 20.

'Traders said investor sentiments remain fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as global economy.

The rupee is down about 7% so far this year against the US dollar, weighed by outflows from domestic markets. The rupee had hit a new low of 76.55 last week.

On Monday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth ₹1,243.74 crore, according to provisional exchange data.



