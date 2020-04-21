The Indian rupee fell sharply to close near record lows against the US dollar amid broad-based strength in the American currency. A big selloff in domestic stock markets also weighed on the rupee. After opening at 76.74 per US dollar, the rupee hit an intraday low of 76.85 per USD, not far from its record low of 76.87 hit last week. The rupee settled the day at 76.83 as compared to the previous close of 76.54.

Indian stocks markets saw a sharp fall today with Sensex plunging over 1,000 points in late trade. The rupee is down about 8% against the US dollar so far this year amid record outflows from Indian capital markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth ₹265.89 crore on Monday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.23% to 100.28 as investors shunned riskier assets.

Risk sentiment across the globe has taken a hit, with Dow falling 2.5% overnight, says Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"Sentiment in Asia has also soured with reports that North Korean leader is critically ill. Other Asian currencies too are trading weak against the US Dollar. The Dollar index is back above the 100 mark. US treasury yields are lower on safe haven demand," he added.

Sell-off in equities is a major threat for rupee going forward, he said, adding foreign portfolio investors own $378 billion of Indian equities.



