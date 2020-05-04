Indian rupee fell sharply today amid broad weakness in other currencies and a big selloff in domestic equities. After opening at 75.71 per US dollar, the rupee to 75.81 at day's low. In comparison, the rupee had closed at 75.10 per dollar in the previous session. Forex market was closed on Friday on account of Maharashtra Day. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.38% to 99.47.

Asian currencies broadly slipped against the US dollar on growing tensions between the US and China over the origin of the coronavirus. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory. His comments come days after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Beijing in retaliation over the coronavirus outbreak.

Factory output across several Asian countries, including India, slumped to record lows in April amid coronavirus-related restrictions. India's factory activity, as measured by Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index , compiled by IHS Markit, plunged to 27.4 last month from March's 51.8, by far its lowest since the survey began in March 2005.

Traders said the weakness in rupee was largely due to heavy correction in domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar. The Sensex was over 1,700 points in noon trade while Nifty was below 9,400, tracking weak global equities.

"While the equity expiry on Thursday saw the Nifty push towards 10,000 on massive short covering, the news flow since the close of our market on Thursday has been extremely disappointing both on the domestic as well as global front. The US is ramping up its aggressive rhetoric on China and this may manifest itself in the form of diplomatic or trade tensions in the near future," says Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"Just a day after North Korean dictator appeared after a 21-day absence, North and South Korea exchanged fire across the border, though experts believe the firing from North Korea side was accidental. Developments on this story need to be tracked closely."

In India, the lockdown meanwhile has been extended to 17th May.

"Though certain restrictions have been relaxed in Green and Orange zones, the overall pick up in economic activity is likely to be subdued as supply chains for big industries may be spread across red zones. The red zones such as Mumbai and Delhi are the most urbanized and are the nerve centres of the economy," added Mr Goenka of IFA Global.

May has seasonally been a weak month for the the rupee and Indian currency is likely to track the broader dollar and global risk sentiment and may under perform this week as the corona cases' curve does not seem to be flattening, says experts.

At 12:02 pm, the rupee was trading close to its day's low of 75.77 per US dollar.

