Rupee use in trade transaction with UAE to reduce MSMEs’ conversion costs: Piyush Goyal1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:17 PM IST
This strategy is expected to deepen economic ties between India and the UAE, with a consequential uplift in bilateral trade, Goyal said
New Delhi: India’s plan to use the rupee for trade transactions with the UAE could unlock major trade opportunities and reduce conversion costs for small businesses, according to commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.
