Rupee use in trade transaction with UAE to reduce MSMEs’ conversion costs: Piyush Goyal

This strategy is expected to deepen economic ties between India and the UAE, with a consequential uplift in bilateral trade. Furthermore, the move would introduce greater flexibility for businesses involved in cross-border transactions, thereby streamlining and making the trading process more economical.Goyal also underscored the government’s commitment to boosting international partnerships and trade collaborations, citing recent trade agreements with Australia and the UAE, as well as ongoing discussions regarding Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the UK, EU, and Canada.

