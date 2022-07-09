Rupee vs dollar: India's forex reserves dip $5 bn, gold reserves fell $504 mn

Rupee vs dollar: Amid falling Indian National Rupee (INR) against against the US dollar (USD), India's foreign exchange reserves have dipped by $5 billion to $588.314 billion during the week ending 1st July 2022, the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows. In the previous week, India's foreign reserves had shot up $2.734 billion to $593.323 billion after logging correction in three successive weeks. India's gold reserves fell by $504 million to $40.422 billion after the week ending on 1st July 2022.

