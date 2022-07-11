Rupee inches towards 80 vs dollar; hits another record low today2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM IST
Rupee vs dollar: On account of rising dollar index and economic worries, Indian National Rupee (INR) weakened to a fresh record low of 79.41 against the US dollar (USD) on Monday as investors continue to favour greenback as safe-haven. In early morning deals, at the interbank foreign exchange, Indian rupee opened lower at 79.30 and went on to slide further breaching its previous record low of 79.37 levels. On Friday, the Indian rupee had made an all-time closing low of 79.26 against the US dollar.