Rupee inches towards 80 vs dollar; hits another record low today

On reasons that is pulling down rupee against dollar, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, “There is nothing wrong in the Indian economy. It is strong dollar due to hawkish US Fed in interest rate hike that has caught favour of investors as safe haven. As per the existing triggers, Indian Rupee may go down up to 80 top 80.50 levels and any dip in US dollar should be seen as buying opportunity by forex investors. Dollar index is around 107 and it has strong support at 104.80. Dollar index is facing strong hurdle at 107.50 levels and it may go up to 109 levels once it manages to breach its current resistance."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}