Rupee weakens 62 paise to close at 75.72 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 62 paise or 0.81% to close at 75.72 against the US dollar on Monday tracking selloff in domestic equities and strengthening American currency overseas.

The rupee opened weak at 75.71 and then fell further to touch a low of 75.81. It had settled at 75.10 against the US dollar on Thursday. Forex market was closed on Friday on account of Maharashtra Day.

Traders said the weakness in the local unit was largely due to heavy correction in domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar. Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country also weighed on the local unit.

The rupee is down 5.74% so far this year against the US dollar, weighed by outflows from domestic markets. The rupee had hit its all-time low of 76.92 on 22 April.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,373 and the number of cases climbed to 42,533 as on Monday, according to the health ministry.

In India, the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been extended beyond May 4, for another two weeks. Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed over 35 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.47 lakh.

The Benchmark index, Sensex fell 2,002.27 points or 5.94% to close at 31,715.35 and Nifty fell 566.40 points or 5.74% to close at 9,293.50 points. 10-Year Bond Yield closed at 6.08 down 3 bps from its previous close of 6.11.

From the beginning of the year, Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net sellers of $7 billion and $11.04 billion in the capital market, while Domestic Institutional Investors were net buyers of ₹75,091 crore, according to data provided by the exchange.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.95% to $26.19 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.31% to 99.38.

With inputs from PTI

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated