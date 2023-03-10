Rupee weakens but still better than Asian peers ahead of US job report, crosses 82 per dollar2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 03:15 PM IST
- Asian currencies dived amidst US stock futures extending their downside on worries about the February job report which is expected to push for more aggressive rate hikes from Fed.
Indian rupee depreciated against the dollar on Friday ahead of a key US job report which is due later in the day. However, the weakening of the rupee was still better than compared to other Asian peers owing to the selloff in risk assets in the region. Further, the rupee was under pressure amidst sharp selling in domestic equities with Sensex struggling to hold 59,000 and Nifty 50 below 17,400 levels.
