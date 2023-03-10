Indian rupee depreciated against the dollar on Friday ahead of a key US job report which is due later in the day. However, the weakening of the rupee was still better than compared to other Asian peers owing to the selloff in risk assets in the region. Further, the rupee was under pressure amidst sharp selling in domestic equities with Sensex struggling to hold 59,000 and Nifty 50 below 17,400 levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}