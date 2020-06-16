MUMBAI: Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday after the Army said three soldiers were killed in a face-off with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

The Indian currency closed at 76.21 a dollar, down 0.24% from its previous close. The rupee had opened at 75.89 and touched a high of 75.78 and a low of 76.30.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 216.93 points or 0.65% higher at 33,445.73 and Nifty rose 60.95 points or 0.62% to 9874.65. Year to date, Sensex and Nifty lost 18.93% and 18.85% respectively.

“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the Indian Army said in a statement. This statement was later amended to add that there were “casualties on both sides".

Among Asian currenies, South Korean Won gained 0.76%, Philippines Peso was up 0.59% and Taiwan Dollar rose 0.19%. However, Thai Baht lost 0.43%, Japanese Yen was down 0.03% and Hong Kong Dollar fell 0.01%.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.17% to 96.54.

PTI and Bloomberg contributed to the story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated